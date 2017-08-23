Impeachment complaint filed vs Comelec Chairman Bautista

AN impeachment complaint against Commission on Elections Chairman Andres Bautista has been filed at the House of Representatives.

Former Rep. Jacinto “Jing” Paras of Negros Oriental and lawyer Ferdinand Topacio filed the complaint against Bautista for alleged betrayal of public trust and culpable violation of the Constitution.

Rep. Abraham Tolentino of Cavite, Rep. Gwendolyn Garcia of Cebu, and Rep. Harry Roque Jr. endorsed the complaint.

Bautista’s estranged wife, Patricia, claimed that he amassed nearly P1 billion in ill-gotten wealth.