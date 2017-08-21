Impeachment complaint to be filed vs Comelec chief, to be endorsed by House lawmaker–lawyer

AN impeachment complaint will be filed at the House of Representatives against embattled Commission on Elections (Comelec) Chairman Juan Andres Bautista and it has found an endorser, according to the lawyer of the filers.

“My clients, ex-solon Jacinto Paras and prominent lawyer, Ferdinand Topacio, together with their endorser, will file their impeachment complaint against Comelec chairman J. Andres Bautista on Wednesday at 1 p.m. before the House Secretary General” said Manuelito Luna on Monday.

When asked who the endorser was at the House, Luna declined to comment but said that the lawmaker would accompany his clients when they file the complaint.

Under the Constitution, an impeachment complaint would have to be endorsed by a lawmaker for it to be considered filed.

Luna said that Paras and Topacio accused Bautista of “betraying public trust that tended to put the Comelec office into disrepute, as well as for culpable violation of the Constitution”.

Among the issues raised against Bautista were:

* failure to file Statement of Aassets Liabilities and Networth (SALN) in accordance with the requirement of the Constitution;

* glaring disproportionality between his income as Comelec chairman and assets, liabilities & net worth;

* accountability for the data breach and the script tweak of the server during the 2016 elections;

* reported receipt of referral fees or commissions from the Divina Law Office;

* and incessant pattern of arbitrary, unilateral, or unauthorized acts in breach of collegiality to the great prejudice of the public. WILLIAM B DEPASUPIL