Impeachment complaint filed vs Duterte

An impeachment complaint against President Rodrigo Duterte was filed at the House of Representatives on Thursday, less than a year into his presidency.

Rep. Gary Alejano of Magdalo party-list filed the complaint, accusing the President of high crimes such as killing suspected criminals and graft and corruption.

“We believe that President Duterte is unfit to serve as highest elected public official. The state policy of killing drug offenders is already alarming,” Alejano said.

The lawmaker accused Duterte of ordering the execution 1,400 people when he was mayor of Davao City, hiding wealth as much as P2.2 billion hiring 11,000 ghost employees.

“The President should be impeached due to culpable violation of the Constitution, bribery, and betrayal of public trust,” Alejano added.

Malacañang shrugged off the complaint.

Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez also dismissed the move to unseat the President.

”We are entitled to our stupidity,” Alvarez said in a text message. LLANESCA T. PANTI