‘Impeachment could cripple Senate’

SEN. Panfilo Lacson on Tuesday warned that legislative work in the chamber would be “crippled” if the impeachment trial of resigned Commission on Elections (Comelec) chairman Andres Bautista pushed through.

He shared the sentiment of Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon that Bautista’s impeachment trial would hamper the legislative schedule, particularly the passage of the proposed P3.7-trillion national budget for 2018 as well as the comprehensive tax reform bill.

Senate leaders have said impeachment trials would be held on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, beginning the last week of November or the first week of December.

“First with [the impending impeachment trial of]Bautista, the Senate will be crippled. We won’t be able to do other things,” Lacson said.

He recalled the Senate’s experience during the impeachment trial of the late Chief Justice Renato Corona. “Wala nang magagawang iba (Nothing would be accomplished).”

Bautista announced his resignation on October 11, but the House of Representatives impeached him on the same day for offenses such as receiving referral fees from the lawyer of automated election provider Smartmatic.

The House wanted his resignation to be irrevocable and effective immediately, instead of December 31. But President Duterte on Friday said he had accepted the resignation and that there was no need for a trial.

The Senate however has yet to receive official communication from the Palace indicating that the President had indeed accepted Bautista’s resignation.

Aside from Bautista’s impeachment case, the House is also expected to impeach Chief Justice Ma. Lourdes Sereno and Ombudsman Conchita Carpio-Morales.

Congress adjourned its session on October 12 for a month-long break. When session resumes on November 13, the Senate will tackle Senate Bill 1592, or the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion (Train) bill being pushed by Malacañang, and House Bill 6215 per Senate Committee Report 167, or the 2018 General Appropriations Bill.