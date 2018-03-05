Impeachment, quo warranto can proceed simultaneously — Umali

IMPEACHMENT and quo warranto proceedings against Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno can occur simultaneously, according to Rep. Reynaldo Umali, 2nd District of Oriental Mindoro.

The lawmaker heads the Committee on Justice of the House of Representatives, which will vote on Thursday on whether there is or isn’t probable cause to the impeachment complaint lawyer Larry Gadon filed against Sereno.

“This can proceed simultaneously. To my mind, it can proceed simultaneously because there is also a presumption that such appointment is valid unless annulled,” Umali told reporters in part on Monday.

He was responding to the question on whether or not it would be better for the House to wait for the Supreme Court ruling on the quo warranto petition filed on Monday by Solicitor General Jose Calida.

Asked if there was conflict between the quo warranto and impeachment proceedings and if there would be a usurpation of Congress’ power to impeach an official, Umali said no.

“Not at all kasi ang impeachment kasi presupposes a valid appointment while quo warranto questions the qualifications of an officer…and that is well within the jurisdiction of the Supreme Court through a quo warranto proceeding so iba iyon [that is different]That is a separate mode of removing her also, to my mind…,” he said.

“Quo warranto presumes that the appointed official is not qualified to be appointed or was not qualified to be appointed. So kung ‘yung [if the]qualification…that is not covered by impeachment,” he also said in part.

However, according to the lawmaker, the impeachment proceeding will be moot if the Supreme Court will rule in favor of the quo warranto petition.

Umali said that “it will render the proceedings functus officio. Mooted.”

On August 30, 2017, Gadon filed an impeachment complaint at the House against Sereno.

In the complaint, Gadon accused the magistrate of culpable violation of the Constitution, corruption, “other high crimes,” and betrayal of public trust.

The Constitution grants the House exclusive power to initiate impeachment cases. Citizens may file complaints, provided that they get a lawmaker’s endorsement.

A vote of one-third of the House members is needed for the matter to proceed to the Senate which, under the Constitution, has the sole power to try and decide impeachment cases.

The high tribunal en banc ordered Sereno to go on indefinite leave, which began on Thursday.