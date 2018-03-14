Imperial Homes launches solar-powered development

Homes can last up to 100 years

While there is a current real estate boom in the country, with more Filipinos being able to purchase high-rise homes through easier financing processes, there is still a housing backlog of about 4 million units.

The underserved sector is in affordable housing, where experts predict a deficit that could reach 6.5 million units in 2030 if this is not addressed. Even if families have access to government interventions such as the Pag-ibig Housing Loan, there are not enough developers who are focused on delivering quality affordable homes.

One such developer that has risen to the challenge is the Imperial Homes Group, with its CEO Emma Imperial developing innovative ways to house the Filipino family.

One of its first innovations was the inclusion of 500 to 1,000 solar watt panels in its Via Verde project in Sto. Tomas, Batangas, giving residents access to renewable energy and therefore significantly decreasing their electricity bills. “You will be pleasantly surprised to find so many units with airconditioning in a low-cost housing project,” Imperial says. “Our residents happily report that their electricity bills go down to as low as P11 to P30 in a month!”

Because of this landmark achievement in socialized housing, the company was recognized by the Financial Times and International Finance Corporation (IFC) for transformational business for its Achievement in Low-Carbon Urban Transformation in May 2016.

To go even greener, the lady CEO recently added a new, equally exciting technology to her affordable housing property.

Imperial Homes Group recently partnered with Connovate Denmark, to build low-cost homes that can be passed on to the next generations as they will last for 100 years. Imperial homes is the first adapter to the Connovate construction breakthrough that produces panels with a lower carbon footprint that offers efficient insulation against the elements, and is strong enough to last a century.

These panels are produced in a Silang, Cavite facility by Connovate Philippines at a rate of two houses per day, and one Via Verde unit can be erected within a time frame of four hours. As a result, Imperial Homes now holds

the Philippine record of Fastest Developer, with the installation of six ground floor units in a day.

While low-cost prefab is not traditionally correlated with durability, the Connovate panels have a tested strength of 14,000 psi and can withstand up to 1,000-degree heat. The smooth slabs are also said to be resistant to mold formation as they are made of non-porous materials unlike regular hollow blocks that have micropores.

At the Via Verde project, homeowners can not only save on their electricity bills, but also save on costs for renovation and repair.

As the homes can be passed on from one generation to another, their value increases exponentially.

A unit, which has an affordable price ranging from P1.6 to P1.9 million is projected to increase in value at PP7.5 million in 30 years, compared to non-lifetime homes which will only have a projected value of P4.2 million.

In 100 years, the Via Verde “pamana” home is estimated to be valued at P110 million.

The advocacy of Emma Imperial to build homes that Filipinos can afford and pass on as a legacy has marked a new era of real estate development in the country.

Engr. Ramir Padilla, President of Connovate Philippines says, “We hope that this technology will inspire developers to follow in our footsteps in building world-class green projects that can last a lifetime.”

For more information about Via Verde and other Imperial Homes projects, visitwww.imperialhomescorp.com