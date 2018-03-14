‘Implement dismissal’ of CamSur’s Tallado

DAET, Camarines Norte: Former provincial veterinarian Edgardo Gonzales has called on the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) to immediately implement the dismissal order against Gov. Edgardo Tallado that the Office of the Deputy Ombudsman for Luzon issued on January 10.

Tallado was dismissed from office for grave abuse of authority and grave misconduct filed by Edgardo Gonzales, whom Tallado sacked in 2012 from the office of the provincial veterinarian and assigned as public information officer, a position the governor allegedly created for him.

Gonzales’ case resulted in a one-year suspension on October 27, 2015.

Tallado filed a petition for review before the Court of Appeals (CA), which issued a decision on May 12, 2016

reducing the penalty to six months, after which Tallado immediately reassumed office.

Gonzales, however argued that the CA decision had not yet become final and executory.

Though he said he is not impatient with alleged inaction from the office of Interior Office-in-Charge Eduardo Año, he added that he has been wondering why Año has not signed the implementation order to be forwarded to the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Region 5 office, who, in turn, will carry out the order and swear in the current vice governor, replacing Tallado.

Elouisa Pastor of DILG Region 5 said on March 6 that she has information that the order is just waiting for Año’s signature.

Año, despite several phone calls and text messages from The Manila Times, did not confirm the information.