Implementing maritime conventions through legislation

One issue which the Philippine maritime industry continuously face is the implementation of maritime conventions. It is disturbing enough that this archipelago takes decades before ratifying a convention, but more appalling is the propensity to defer implementation through national legislation. The extensive maritime conventions adopted by the International Maritime Organization (IMO) provide a slew of technical regulations and standards which govern international shipping. Upon entering into force, these conventions become binding on state parties and non-state parties alike.

However, ratifying or acceding to the conventions is not enough as these are not self-executing agreements. It is important that provisions of the international instruments are transposed into national legislation as this defines the rights and obligations of those to whom the convention is made applicable. More importantly, it is the law which allocates among the various agencies the responsibility of implementing, enforcing and monitoring the implementation of convention requirements.

One of the reasons advanced by maritime agencies in putting off enactment of the law to implement a particular convention is that laws relating to the subject as for example, marine environment protection or maritime safety, already exist. Such appears to be a plausible excuse, notwithstanding the fact that existing laws were enacted prior to the ratification by the country of the maritime conventions and therefore may not substantially reflect the requirements thereof. The fallacy of the Philippines having fulfilled its obligations as party to IMO conventions is the subject of debates in several national for a not, because of questions of sufficiently covering the subject but more on the matter of the confusion that results there from.

As the maritime industry rely on laws enacted prior to the ratification of a convention, gaps between the convention and the law create a window for subjective interpretation of the requirements of the convention. Consequent to this, stakeholders demand the legal basis of the authority being exercised by government officers and inspectors. These in turn create distrust and animosity between the regulators and industry players.

Moreover, there is that general perception that existing laws have resorted to “cherry picking” as these do not cover the whole essence of the convention, thus omitting equally substantive and significant provisions. This situation is expected of course, as the law preceded the ratification of the convention and therefore is not specifically focused on the latter’s implementation. In such cases, it is not a remote possibility to call for updating and/or amending the law; and the enactment of the amendatory bill into law may take as long a period, if not longer, as when the original law was passed.

One other reason is the propensity of Congress of enacting legislation to implement maritime conventions in such detailed format as to prescribe technical rules and regulations seemingly assuming the role of implementors. In order not to dilute the requirements of the convention, it is always best for Congress to leave the responsibility of defining the particulars of implementation to the maritime agencies which are considered experts in the field. At this point, it is proper to commend the Angkla representative, Rep. Jesulito Manalo for sponsoring House Bill No. 456 that reflect the general provisions of implementing several IMO conventions while giving the mandate of providing the technical details to concerned maritime agencies.

This new perspective of Manalo is most welcome. Still, Congress should not default in its oversight function.

Congress must ensure that the law is implemented accordingly and that the ultimate goal of fulfilling treaty obligations is achieved. Most importantly, that this archipelago is able to optimize the benefits that come with ratifying and implementing maritime conventions.