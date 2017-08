Import Glen Rice Jr. powered TNT KaTropa to a 110-103 victory over Phoenix on Friday in the Philippine Basketball Association Season 42 Governors Cup’ at the Araneta Coliseum.

Rice notched 20 of his 38 points in the third period on top of his nine rebounds, five assists, three steals and three blocks.

The KaTropa’s win-loss record improved to 3-2 while Phoenix’s dropped to 2-6.

JOSEF T. RAMOS