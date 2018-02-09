Import surge widens trade gap in Dec

THE country’s trade gap widened in December 2017 to $4.02 billion as exports slowed while imports surged, partly in support of a spike in infrastructure-related activities amid the government’s “Build Build Build” program.

The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) said on Friday that the country’s total external trade in goods in December 2017 reached $13.46 billion, an increase of 8.6 percent from $12.40 billion registered during the same month in 2016.

It said imports in December increased 17.6 percent to $8.74 billion from the $7.43 billion registered in 2016. More than a third (35.8 percent) of imports were raw material and intermediate goods, while capital goods accounted for 33 percent and semi-processed raw materials took up 31.2 percent.

Meanwhile, exports in the month dropped 4.9 percent to $4.72 billion from the previous year’s $4.97 billion, mainly due to sharply lower coconut oil exports, among others.

As a result, the country’s trade deficit in December 2017 widened 62.7 percent to $4.02 billion from $2.47 billion in December 2016. The PSA did not provide full-year figures in its statement on Friday. ANGELICA BALLESTEROS