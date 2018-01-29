The importance of emotional quotient to millennial moms

Besides being tech-savvy and open-minded, millennials are also known to be passionate, motivated, independent and confident. These same characteristics enable young moms to nurture their children’s growth through their own parenting styles.

Some millennial moms are hands-on and spend much time with the kids to help them grow up as loving and disciplined individuals. Others give their children room to grow and allow them to experience challenges early to enable them to become reliable and independent-minded persons later in life.

These moms believe in putting equal, if not greater, importance on EQ (emotional quotient) compared to IQ (intelligence quotient) in ensuring their child’s future success; fully supporting and personally encouraging EQ development in their child-rearing efforts.

Unlike traditional moms who rely on instinct and word-of-mouth parenting guidelines passed on through generations, millennial moms rely on online research to validate different information available, in deciding what’s best for their children.

“I’ve always been a believer in the importance of EQ, encouraging my girls to be open and honest about their feelings, and talking them through understanding them,” noted commercial model Georgia del Rosario as she shared how her two daughters, aged 8 and 5, have a close relationship that fosters EQ development at such an early age.

For celebrity mom, Lara Quigaman, teaching her 5-year–old son to describe his feelings has helped develop his EQ. “When Noah turned five, he became more expressive and more emotional. He sometimes would clench his fist and say ‘I am mad!’ I told him to say ‘I am feeling…’ so that he learns that he is not his emotions.”

“I love how my son quickly learned about naming his emotions,” the Miss International 2005 added.

“As young parents, we’re still figuring out some things as we go, but one thing we make sure of is to set age-appropriate rules that help build their EQ, creativity, and individuality,” noted mommy blogger Rhiza Oyos on how she helps develop EQ in her twin daughters.

“For example, instead of saying ‘don’t make a mess!’ we choose to say ‘pack away your toys and clean up when you’re done’,” Oyos said in addition.

Oyos appreciates that her girls are milk drinkers. “At 5 years old, they still enjoy drinking milk which makes it easier for us to introduce nutrients that help develop EQ.”

Studies have shown that providing proper nutrition at an age when kids are developing their cognitive skills such as problem solving and memory, and behavior skills such as handling emotions and relating well with others are essential in helping children grow up to become well-rounded, successful individuals.

These three moms agree that Enfagrow A+ Four, with milk fat globule membrane (MFGM)—a bioactive-rich complex compound that consists of lipids and proteins—is one of the things they can give to their kids to help promote EQ deve­lopment in children.

The millennial moms also believe that proper nutrition can help develop emotional intelligence. “A balanced diet and milk that contains MFGM can assist in nurturing a child’s EQ,” del Rosario finally noted.