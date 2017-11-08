The importance of music in healing

Music plays a lot in people’s lives. It energizes. It calms. It soothes. It even saves.

Two of my passions are music and writing. I never knew that these two would be of great help in the biggest trial of my life which happened in September where I had brain surgery for an illness I prefer not to discuss for now.

I was already sick last June but my interest in bringing the readers of The Manila Times the latest in music and the love for it was what kept me going. It was my therapy and somehow lessened the pain I was going through during those times. Aside from that, it was music that made me ready and strong before, during and after the operation.

Before the operation, I made a playlist on Spotify which I would play every night before I sleep. These are my favorite and mostly positive songs, some of which I will share with you. Likewise, whenever I was preparing to go out for doctors’ visits and check-ups, Christmas songs were constantly played on my CD player in my room.

During the operation, it was what set me in a calm mood. That morning when I woke up, the soundtrack in my head was “Eye of the Tiger” by Survivor as if I was readying for battle as well as “Jesus, Take The Wheel” by Carrie Underwood leaving everything to God. It was on repeat until I was wheeled into the operating room which felt like a scene from a medical drama like “Grey’s Anatomy” from the point of view of a patient.

While waiting for the operation to start, I was sedated but my eyes were closed but could hear the sound of my heartbeat going fast. That was when I turned on the radio inside of my head which made me more relaxed. In some parts of the operation, I was awake but sedated and the airplay inside my head continued. Here are some of the songs that I remembered playing.

Christmas songs. “Give Love On Christmas Day” by Jackson 5. “It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas” by Michael Feinstein.

“Baby It’s Cold Outside” by Vanessa Williams and Bobby Caldwell. “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas” by Sam Smith. “Last Christmas” by Carly Rae Jepsen. “Santa Tell Me” by Ariana Grande.

“O Little Town of Bethlehem” by Darren Espanto. “Santa Baby” by Faith Evans. “Merry Christmas, Darling” by Sitti. “Christmas In Our Hearts” by Jose Mari Chan. “Happy Christmas (War Is Over)” by Celine Dion. “All I Want For Christmas” by Mariah Carey. “These Are The Special Times” by Celine Dion. “Jingle Bell Rock” by Sabrina. “Himig Pasko” by Apo Hiking Society. “Pasko Na Naman.”

Pop/R&B songs. “Look What You Made Me Do” and “22” by Taylor Swift. “Torn,” “That Day” and “Glorious” by Natalie Imbruglia. “Stuck” by Darren Espanto. “Baby” and “Love Yourself” by Justin Bieber. “Just A Ride” by Jem. “Sometimes,” “Baby, One More Time” and “Work Bitch” by Britney Spears. “Milagro” by Jason Dy. “Confident,” “Skyscraper” and “Let It Go” by Demi Lovato. “Crush” by David Archuleta. “Buses And Trains” by Bachelor Girl. “Life” by Des’ree. “Go The Distance” by Michael Bolton. “Where I’m Headed” by Lene Marlin.

“You Don’t Miss Your Water (‘Til the Well Comes Dry)” by Craig David. “Castle On The Hill” by Ed Sheeran.

“Versace On The Floor” by Bruno Mars. “Say You Won’t Let Go” by James Arthur. “One Step At A Time” and “Battlefield” by Jordin Sparks. “Piece By Piece,” “Breakaway” and “Stronger (What Doesn’t Kill You)” by Kelly Clarkson. “Gotta Get Through This” by Daniel Bedingfield.

“Soul Mate #9” and “If I Was A River” by Tina Arena. “Chiquitita” by Abba. “Unwritten,” “Wild Horses” and “Pocketful Of Sunshine” by Natasha Bedingfield. “There’s Gotta Be More To Life” by Stacie Orrico. “So Small” by Carrie Underwood. “You Must Love Me,” “Frozen,” and “Ray Of Light” by Madonna. “Every Time” and “Got Til It’s Gone” by Janet Jackson. |Believe Again” by Delta Goodrem. “Angels Brought Me Here” by Guy Sebastian. “Don’t Waste The Pretty” by Allison Iraheta featuring Orinathi. “Somewhere Over The Rainbow” by Lea Salonga. “Flashlight” by Jessie J. “In My Life” by The Beatles. “Break Free” by Ariana Grande.

Rock/Alternative. “Beautiful Day” by U2. “Hall Of Fame,” “The Man Who Can’t Be Moved” and “Science and Faith” by The Script. “We Are The Champions” by Queen. “You And Me” by Lifehouse. “Best Of You” by Foo Fighters. “Mr. Brightside” by The Killers. “Centuries” by Fall Out Boy. “Radioactive” by Kings of Leon. “Moves Like Jagger” by Maroon 5 featuring Christina Aguilera.

Rap/Hip-hop. “Lose Yourself” by Eminem. “Me. Myself & I” by G-Eazy. “Low” and “In The Ayer” by Flo Rida.

Jazz. “What A Wonderful World” by Louis Armstrong. “Fly Me To The Moon” by Frank Sinatra. “Feeling Good” by Nina Simone. |Someone To Watch Over Me” by Ella Fitzgerald.

Novelty (for laughter). “Ispageti Song” and Halukay Ube” by Sexbomb Girls. “Pa Epek Epek” by Joey de Leon.

It was a long operation but I survived and when I was taken to the recovery room, the music changed to religious and songs about being thankful. “Lead Me Lord.” “Papuri Sa Diyos.” God Is So Good.” “Grateful” by Julianne. “Thank You” by Dido. “Thank God, I Found You” by Mariah Carey, Joe, 98 Degrees.

I was aware of the risk of doing that operation but I never knew I had that strength to withstand that battle. Aside from my family and friends’ support and prayers, I have music to thank for keeping me calm and strong throughout the operation and alive as well.

I should say it pays to be a music lover. And to quote Abba on their lyrics of their popular song: “Thank you for the music, the songs I am singing/

Thanks for all the joy they’re bringing/Who can live without it, I ask in all honesty/What would life be/Without a song or a dance what are we/So I say thank you for the music/For giving it to me.”

And with that, Music Geek will continue to share with you the trends in the wonderful world of the music industry.