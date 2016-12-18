The importance of teaching history

History is essential to a nation and its citizens. Without historians, we would not know much about our past, our heroes, our ancestors, their heroic deeds or their epic mistakes.

Children need to be taught their history so that they are aware of their identity. Learning the works and heroism of Jose Rizal, also of Andres Bonifacio, and how battles were won and why some Filipinos became traitors to their own country will not only inform the youth about the past but provide them insights on how to avoid mistakes or make something of themselves.

The burial of former president Ferdinand Marcos at the Libingan ng mga Bayani is controversial. Whether he deserves a hero’s burial or not should be discussed not only in barber shops but also inside classrooms.

This is why the subject of History or Araling Panlipunan should be retained in elementary and high school. We should invest in history teachers so that they can teach well for without knowing our history, we are nothing.

CLARITA C. SALVADOR Ph.D

Principal 2, Camalaniugan Central School, Cagayan