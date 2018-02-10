Important consequences for PH of a less known nuclear crisis

WE have heard the harsh exchanges the last few months between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un concerning the continual testing of nuclear weapons by the North Koreans. Kim has claimed that he has developed a hydrogen bomb. We can only wait with apprehension as to whether this confrontation will lead to another nuclear brink, to the third such confrontation. Have you heard of the second?

Most people know the details of the Cuban Missile Crisis of 1962. Nikita Khrushchev, the Soviet leader decided to install short-range missiles in Cuba that would put the eastern half of the United States under threat of nuclear attack. President John F. Kennedy ordered a blockade of Cuba. Khrushchev backed down and pulled out the missiles. Not announced to the public at that time was the trade-off. The US agreed to pull out the Jupiter medium- range missiles based in Turkey in return for the Soviet pull-back from Cuba. However, the deal was actually one-sided, since the US was going to dismantle the Jupiter missiles in Turkey anyway. The intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM) had by then been fully developed by the US making the Jupiter missiles obsolete.

Unwritten rules violated

Overlooked in this crisis was the fact that Khrushchev violated one of the unwritten rules among the nuclear powers, that the control over the use of the N weapons must always be decided at the very top of government. In the Cuban crisis, Khrushchev delegated to the Soviet commander of ground forces in Cuba, the decision when to use the N weapons. Meaning that had the US Marines landed in Cuba, the local commander could have used the N weapons against the American forces. The US, under this scenario, would have responded with a nuclear attack against the Soviet forces in Cuba. At that point, the nuclear exchange would have culminated in a limited nuclear war. Cuba nonetheless would have been obliterated.

An outcome of the crisis was the ouster of Khrushchev as Secretary General of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union (CPSU) for “adventurism.” An even more far-reaching change was that the control over the deployment and use of nuclear weapons of the Soviet Union was assigned to the Defense Council of the Soviet Union (a committee of the Politburo), instead of the CPSU Secretary General deciding this crucial issue by himself alone. This body was composed of the Secretary General of the CPSU and four other ranking members of the Politburo.

Less publicized, no less dangerous

Actually, there was another less publicized event that was just as dangerous as the Cuban Missile Crisis. The next time the world reached the brink of a nuclear war was in 1969, just a few years after the Cuban Missile crisis, and it involved the Soviet Union again. The Soviets and the Chinese engaged in skirmishes in the Ussuri River area throughout the 1960s. The dispute was over what the Chinese claimed were unequal treaties that the Tsars had imposed on China in the 19thcentury. By 1969, the skirmishes had escalated involving not only border guards, but units of the armed forces of each country.

In one of the murky incidents of the Cold War, Boris Davydov, the resident GRU (Soviet Military Intelligence Service) agent who was working undercover as a Second Secretary in the Soviet Embassy in Washington D.C., requested a meeting with a US State Department official. His message: What would the US reaction be if the Soviets were to make a nuclear strike on the nuclear manufacturing facilities of China?

This was a back-channel message, and the information was, as expected, transmitted by the US to the Chinese. Thereafter, the Chinese took a more conciliatory approach and eventually an agreement was signed between both parties resolving the border dispute. This dispute, unlike the Cuban Missile Crisis, was hidden from public view. The details of the Ussuri crisis did not become fully known until the waning days of the Soviet Union when its leader Mikhail Gorbachev initiated his policy of glasnost (openness). Some of the military and intelligence officials of the Soviet regime became accessible to the diplomats and Western media based in Moscow. In the Cuban crisis, US President Kennedy held a live television address announcing his quarantine (read blockade) of Cuba. Soviet Leader Leonid Brezhnev did not hold a similar TV address to inform his people about his threat to make a preemptive nuclear strike on China. (This incident emphasizes the danger of a nuclear war involving totalitarian regimes. Their citizens are not informed even if their obliteration is at issue. There are no checks like public opinion on the power of a dictator to use nuclear weapons.)

Davydov affair

When the initial information about the Davydov affair and the threat of a Soviet nuclear strike on China became known to diplomats in Moscow, our logical reaction was: Was the threat real, or was it a bluff? If the Soviets were not bluffing, then certain preparatory actions would be needed. There was confirmatory information that indeed alert notices were issued to the Soviet Air Force and its Rocket Forces. In addition, orders were issued for the transfer of Soviet ground forces from Europe to the Far East.

Moreover, some diplomats in Moscow claimed that to make a nuclear strike credible, that was exactly what a bluff would require, make known to the other side that nuclear forces are on standby alert. At this point, there was still some doubt whether the Soviets really meant to decapitate China’s nuclear facilities.

Additional information eventually came out that the Soviet warning to China supplied by Davydov was not a bluff. During Gorbachev’s glasnost policy, some retired members of the Soviet armed forces who were serving in the Far East supplied the key information in this respect. They emphasized the limitation imposed on the Soviet Union in fighting an all- out ground war in the Far East. The conventional wisdom at that time was that the Soviet Union transferred additional troops from Europe to the Far East and this action deterred Beijing from further incursions across the disputed border. When the border conflict started, there were approximately 250,000 Soviet troops in the Far East, facing 1.5 million Chinese troops.

The 250,000 Soviet troops in the Far East were not reinforced at all. This figure is the maximum number of troops that they could maintain in the region. The only means of supply was the Trans-Siberian railroad which could not sustain more than 250,000 troops under combat conditions. On the basis of this information, the scenario would have been, thus: the Chinese would initiate a mass attack into Soviet territory. Left with no choice, the Soviets would then initiate a nuclear strike on the Chinese nuclear facilities., causing massive collateral damage on civilians. The Chinese would respond with attacks by their limited nuclear forces on Soviet territory. Thus, the result would be the total nuclear exchange between the two communist giants, more devastating than the limited nuclear exchange in Cuba.

Implications for PH

The current dispute between the US and North Korea should be put in the perspective provided by these previous nuclear crises. The mutual assured destruction (MAD) scenario is a factor that cannot be ignored. All dictators want to remain in power forever. Thus, Kim Jong-un may bluff repeatedly, but the constraint on these threats is that a nuclear exchange will end his regime. But the greater danger to mankind is that North Korea may export nuclear weapons to terrorists, or may not have enough safeguards in place to prevent transfer of nuclear technology to terrorists who can then manufacture crude nuclear weapons.

These manufacturing facilities will be located in certain areas of the world where the governments in power do not have effective control of their territory. This includes parts of Syria, Iraq, Lebanon, Afghanistan, Somalia and Sudan. Certain parts of Mindanao may meet this condition. North Korea fully developing its nuclear capability should thus be of major concern to us.

The Davydov affair has had an unfortunate outcome for us concerning the current West Philippine Sea dispute. The history of China is marked by expansion and contraction. The empire expands when a strong dynasty is in power in Beijing and it contracts under a weak dynasty.

Traditionally, the Chinese empire’s expansion has been always toward the Eurasian land mass. The peaceful settlement of the Ussuri River dispute between China and Russia means that the traditional expansion area for China has been closed. Meanwhile, India’s acquisition of nuclear weapons means that China’s expansion towards the Indo-Pakistani border has also been frozen. Since we offer the line of least resistance to Chinese aggression, we have our present problems in the West Philippine Sea.

In formulating our foreign policy, we need to have a world view and to be aware of this basic reality.

Ambassador Cruz, a career diplomat, served as Deputy Chief of Mission in the former Soviet Union.