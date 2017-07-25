Imported vehicle sales up 6% in H1

SALES of imported vehicles grew 6 percent in the first half of 2017 from a year earlier on strong demand amid stable economic growth, the Association of Vehicle Importers and Distributors (AVID) said on Friday.

“AVID delivered 48,348 vehicles nationwide for the first semester of the year, improving 6 percent from the same period in 2016. To sustain this positive trend, AVID will continue on its quest to innovate its products and services in response to the ever-changing customer needs,” Ma. Fe Perez-Agudo, AVID president, said in a statement.

Quarter-on-quarter sales growth was also solid, with 25,031 units sold in the second quarter of 2017 from 23,317 units delivered in the first quarter.

Perez-Agudo said the continued growth in AVID sales is a testament of the burgeoning demand for imported vehicles in the Philippines.

The passenger car (PC) segment saw a 13 percent jump to 18,773 units in the first half of 2017 versus 16,644 units a year ago. Holding the lion’s share of the PC segment, Hyundai sold 12,039 units or 64 percent of total AVID PC unit sales in the first half of this year.

Demand was also strong for light commercial vehicles as sales of this segment inched up 3 percent from 45,470 units in the first half last year to 48,348 units in the first six months of this year. With 16,209 units sold, Ford led the volume in this segment.

AVID said it looks forward to capitalizing on the favorable economic climate in delivering best-in-class products and services to the Filipino consumers.