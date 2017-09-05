Imports fortify Foton, Generika-Ayala

Reigning champion Foton and Generika-Ayala will be parading new imports when the Philippine Superliga Grand Prix unfolds on October 21.

The three-peat seeking Tornadoes opted to get two European reinforcements – Sara Klisura of Serbia and Dragana Perunicic of Montenegro – replacing American imports Ariel Usher and Lindsay Stalzer who steered Foton to its second Grand Prix title in the 2016 season.

Klisura and Perunicic are already in town to join the Tornadoes in their regular work out.

Klisura, a 6-foot-3 open hitter, is a former member of the Serbian national team that saw action in different international competitions while Perunicic was part of a volleyball club handled by Foton Serbian mentor Moro Branislav in a commercial league in Romania.

Joining them in the team are 6-foot-5 versatile spiker Jaja Santiago, setter Ivy Perez, open hitter Ennajie Laure, middle blockers Maika Ortiz and Christine Joy Rosario, and multi-titled libero Jen Reyes.

Dindin Saintiago-Manabat is also expected to bounce back this conference after suffering an ACL (anterior cruciate ligament) tear in the latter part of the 2017 PSL Invitational in March.

On the other hand, Generika-Ayala hired American Katelyn Driscoll and Croatian Katarina Pilepic as it aims to surpass its fifth-place finish in 2016.

The 23-year old Driscoll standing at 6-foot-5 is an open spiker from Oregon State University while Pilepic played for University of Arizona in the US NCAA Division I.

But the local players must also step up including team captain Gen Casugod – a member of the national team that saw action in the AVC Asian Seniors Women’s Volleyball Championship held in Binan, Laguna and the 2017 Southeast Asian Games in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Besides Casugod, the other local players in the lineup are Shaya Adorador, Fiola Ceballos, Patty Jane Orendain, Bia General, Angeli Araneta, Mikaela Lopez and Marian Buitre.