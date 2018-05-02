Improve delivery of services, GOCCs told

Government-owned and -controlled corporations (GOCCs) are being encouraged to innovate and enhance their delivery of services by vying for the Philippine Quality Award (PQA).

At the recent PQA learning session for these firms, Governance Commission for GOCCs (GCG) Board Secretary Christina Faye Condez lauded the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) for encouraging organizations to strive for and attain excellence, which is the award’s aim.

“We are truly honored to be working with the Philippine Quality Award Program in the war against mediocrity,” Condez said.

The PQA is the highest national quality award program in the country, and is patterned after the US Baldrige Performance Excellence program.

As the program’s implementing agency, DTI’s Competitiveness Bureau promotes the application of the PQA framework to public and private organizations in assessing their performance.

Under the framework, a panel of experts and assessors evaluates an organization to see if it has exceptional management practices.

Mary Jean Pacheco, Trade assistant secretary for the Competitveness and Ease of Doing Business Group, said her department is preparing for the program’s 19th cycle.

“Our goal is to identify and recognize Filipino organizations, whether public or private, which adhere to PQA criteria, specifically leadership, strategy, customers, measurement, analysis, and knowledge management, workforce, operations and results,” Pacheco said.