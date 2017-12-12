Improved Fitch rating pushes index up 0.65%

INVESTORS went buying on Monday following an international debt watcher’s upgrade of the country’s credit rating.

The bellwether Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi) added 0.65 percent or 53.87 points to close at 8,358.57. The broader All Shares similarly rose by 0.55 percent or 26.59 points to finish at 4,885.45.

“Locally, the markets cheered as Fitch Ratings raised the country’s sovereign rating by one level,” a Regina Capital Development Corp. analyst said.

The rating, which pushed the country further into investment-grade territory, came with a stable outlook.

“This … provided support for the President’s economic plans, which include tax reform aimed at strengthening the fiscal outlook,” the analyst said.

Only the services sector declined on Monday, falling by 1.37 percent.

Over 923 million issues valued P5.8 billion changed hands.

Winners outnumbered losers, 114 to 82, while 42 issues were unchanged.