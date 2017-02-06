Improved LRT-D. Jose station opened

The New Doroteo Jose Station, the pilot among Light Rail Manila Corporation’s (LRMC) improvement projects, was inaugurated on Monday, inter-connecting station of Light Rail Transit 1 and LRT 2 that serve an average of 27,000 passengers daily. The station underwent restoration of elevators and escalators, with PWD-friendly features. LRMC President and CEO Rogelio Singson said he is coordinating with telco companies to provide wi-fi access to the stations. The next phase of the improvement project covers United Nations, Gil Puyat, Abad Santos, Pedro Gil and R. Papa that will be completed in June, Singson added. The replacement of LRT 1’s 32-year-old rails of 10,583 meters is underway and targeted to be finished by the end of 2017 while the Cavite extension should be up by 2020-2021.