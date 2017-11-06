More improvised weapons seized in ‘Oplan Greyhound’

JOINT operatives seized more improvised tools during a surprise inspection for possible contraband at the Quezon City Jail on Monday, or three days after a riot at the jail left a detainee dead last Friday. Jail Officer 2 Lucila Abarca said improvised weapons from steel bars, forks and other pointed objects were found in two dormitories of the Sputnik and Sigue Sigue Commando gangs. Authorities also seized a rock used as a whetstone to sharpen metals and makeshift water heaters inside one of the Sputnik Gang’s dormitories. In the jail riot last Friday, inmate Hermano Alfredo was stabbed dead by Jerry Balajadia, another inmate. Abarca said Balajadia’s weapon is yet to be identified. Twelve others were wounded in the melee. Quezon City Jail officers are conducting regular surprise inspections to further tighten security measures inside the extremely congested cells, which house about 3,400 detainees, exceeding the city jail’s 800-ideal inmate capacity.