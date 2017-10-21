In contempt of justice

Public outrage is mounting over the brazen disregard for justice and attempt by the Aegis Juris fraternity members to cover up their involvement in the hazing incident that led to the death last month of Horacio “Atio” Castillo.

The Senate hearing this week uncovered the raw ugliness of the human instinct for self-preservation as displayed by the frat members who stood as witnesses, at the expense of everything else, not least of which is the decency to show even a little sympathy for the victim or embarrassment at being associated with a fraternity linked to the crime.

If the only thing alleged frat leader Arvin Balag could say at the hearing was that he wanted to invoke his right against self-incrimination, refusing to even admit or deny his position at Aegis Juris, how then may we expect him to say anything useful to the hazing investigation, much less lead the investigation to the solution of the murder case?

Being a leader of the frat that perpetrated the crime, that alone if proven true, certainly was incriminating. By choosing to keep his silence, he spoiled his chance at the Senate to clear his name from the allegations made by frat member John Paul Solano, who claimed to have been tasked by Balag to take the bruised and broken body of the victim to the hospital. Balag failed to seize the chance to deny Solano’s claim that he, the leader of the frat gang, told Solano to lie to the hospital staff by saying he found and picked up the dead body of a person unknown to him in Tondo, Manila. Only a person who had no better defense or is simply guilty of the crime would choose to keep his silence.

As Senate public order committee chair Panfilo Lacson said in exasperation at one point during the hearing, he sensed guilt in those who chose to invoke their right against self-incrimination under such circumstances.

Failing to keep their wits about them, the other frat boys at the hearing took the same stance: “I invoke my right against self-incrimination,” setting a clear, rehearsed pattern of excuse that led senators to believe they were seeing confirmation of the conspiracy of silence hatched in the exchange of Facebook messages among some Aegis Juris members after the crime.

The Facebook chat messages intercepted by the Manila police indicated that some members of the fraternity had planned not to cooperate with any investigation into Castillo’s death.

“Based on the exchange of communication, it would appear that the tendency of the fraternity to conceal or obstruct justice was very evident. They would like to evade, avoid at all cost investigation and prosecution of this case,” the chief of Manila Police District, Senior Supt. Joel Napoleon Coronel, had said.

The Manila Police District has now filed murder charges against several fraternity members allegedly involved in the fatal hazing incident. Some other members of Aegis Juris who attempted to cover up their involvement in the fatal hazing of Castillo may also be charged with at least being an accessory to the crime, Sen. Francis Escudero said.

If members of the Aegis Juris who took part in the hazing rites that killed Castillo swore to abide by the fraternity’s motto, “Do no injustice, suffer no injustice,” they must understand the grievous violation they have all committed against the highest ideals of their brotherhood, as well as the laws of the land against murder. They must all face the consequences.

We call on the courts to uphold justice for Horacio Castillo 3rd by ordering the disbarment of the lawyers found guilty of the crime, the jailing of those who delivered the fatal blows to Atio’s body and due punishment for the conspirators who tried to cover up the crime.

The law students who will be found guilty of murder must never be allowed to take the Bar and become lawyers of this land, for they know nothing about justice.