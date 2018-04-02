In dealing with Boracay, put people first

“IN the spirit of federalism, the consent of the people, through the local council, must be obtained before a casino is constructed in the area,” Senate President Aquilino Pimentel 3rd was quoted as saying in reaction to the planned operation of a resort-casino in Boracay by Macau-based Galaxy Entertainment Group and local partner Leisure & Resorts World Corp. The Senate president added that federalism is about people getting involved in decision-making and even if the country isn’t federal (yet), there is no legal impediment for consulting the people (The ManilaTimes, March 29, 2018).

Yet, despite this rave about federalism, Imperial Manila has shown its iron fist by threatening to shut down Boracay. Since President Rodrigo Duterte called the island a cesspool, the secretaries of the Departments of Environment and Natural Resources, Interior and Local Government, and Tourism have been competing for proposing the most radical way forward. You’d think that Boracay is the Marawi Siege Part 2 that Police Director General Ronald dela Rosa warned about, or the site of an outbreak of a contagious disease. How else explain the disturbing disregard for the plight of thousands of people who will be affected by a closure?

The Western Visayas Regional Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council will officially declare Boracay in a state of calamity and this declaration will pave the way for the closure. Boracay’s stakeholders, while acknowledging that laws have been violated, have appealed to President Duterte not to close the island. These stakeholders are not only the Municipality of Malay and the Province of Aklan, hotel and resort owners, but tricycle drivers, scuba divers, fire dancers, boat operators, masseurs, vendors, among others. They speak for 19,000 registered workers, according to the local blog Aklan Forum. Add the enterprises in mainland Aklan that have Boracay as their direct or indirect market.

Tourism development specialist Mark Evidente, in a March 28 Facebook post, reminds us that both people and environment are important. The rights of people carrying out legitimate business must be respected, not least by the government. Action must be based on sound data, consultations and consideration of all stakeholders.

In making these points, Mark Evidente echoes the recommendations of the World Travel & Tourism Council in “Coping with success: Managing overcrowding in tourism destinations” (WTTC and McKinsey & Company, December 2017).

“Overcrowding in tourism destinations,” the report says, “is a problem which will only be fixed by long-term planning involving all stakeholders, not short-term knee-jerk reactions.” The WTTC emphasizes the importance of putting the local community first for tourism to be sustainable.

Mark Evidente points to “a full spectrum of options” available between the two extremes of “business as usual” and shutting down the island.

Supporters of a full closure have cited the Thai government’s decision to make several islands and a famous beach off-limits to tourists. However, this is like comparing apples and oranges. The Thai islands—Koh Tachai and the Koh Khai—are small, uninhabited islands. The Thai government announced the closure months in advance. Likewise, the closure of the 250-meter long Maya Bay—Boracay’s White Beach is four kilometers long—was announced in February and will be in force from June to September. Thailand, incidentally, has five times as many foreign tourists as the Philippines.

Two million foreign and domestic tourists visited Boracay in 2017, up from 1.73 million and 1.56 million in 2016 and 2015, respectively – a 28 percent increase in visitors from 2015 to 2017. In the two first months of 2018, Boracay had 375,993 visitors. 70 percent or 262,488 were foreign tourists, with Chinese nationals comprising the biggest number (Aklan Forum).

The surge in tourist arrivals is naturally putting a strain on environment and infrastructure. The Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority (Tieza) is in charge of water supply and sewerage system in Boracay through its joint venture company Boracay Island Water Company. In addition, Tieza completed the first phase of a drainage project in 2014. A second phase has been fast-tracked and is expected to be completed by end of 2020 (Tieza website). Tieza appears to be working quietly, without fanfare or drama, on addressing some of Boracay’s major shortcomings.

Yes, there are too many violations of environmental laws. Local government and private stakeholders have been too lax. Overcrowding itself is resulting in damage to the ecosystem. But the decision to completely closed down Boracay— for whatever period of time—is out of proportion to the problems that it seeks to address. It might bring temporary relief to the ecology but there will be real and severe damage to a local economy that has been striving to provide livelihood for thousands of Filipinos and create amazing travel experiences for millions of tourists for decades, with limited support from the government. Boracay is not just sand and sea. It’s people.