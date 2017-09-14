IN FULL BLOOM

Criselda Lontok Holiday Collection

Criselda Lontok, the grand dame of timeless design, showcased her masterful touch once again in her 2017 Holiday Collection, titled “Life in Bloom.”

For this exclusive collection for Rustan’s, Lontok captures the romantic mood of the season with a transitional palette of crimson, deep corals, vibrant jewels tones and creams against black-as-night backgrounds. Inspired to dress up the refined, modern woman, Lontok worked with her favorite, trademark fabrics such as jacquard, soft rich laces, organza, Mikado and chiffon, creating versatile pieces – from dresses to dustcoats and gowns – for her well-heeled clients.

A signature of Lontok’s, flowers in all their grandness were boldly incorporated into each design. In addition to using floral prints, Lontok created blooms through fabric manipulation, delicate appliques and exquisite embroidery.

For the show, Lontok also welcomed 10 lovely muses to walk down the runway and give justice to her regal ensembles. These women of style included Marivic Vasquez, Bettina Osmeña, Mia Borromeo, Dina Tantoco, Patricia Prieto, Marilou Batchelor, Alana Montelibano, Linda Ley, Erica Concepcion Reyes and Toni Abad.

The Criselda Lontok Holiday 2017 Collection is available at Rustan’s in Makati, Shangri-La Plaza, Alabang Town Center, Gateway and Ayala Cebu.