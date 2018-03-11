In receipts Snapcart trusts

That’s how this Jakarta–based startup determines offline consumer spending and shopping habits

Frustration was what motivated Reynazran Royono, co-founder and CEO of Snapcart, to help begin the

Indonesian startup now dubbed as “Asia’s first real-time shopper engagement app.”

The old method of collecting data isn’t “actionable” according to Royono. The conventional method of market research companies to get data, such as through focus group discussions, surveys, and the like, has led them to be too comfortable, he says.

“These companies monopolize market research,” he says. “The problem is they get too comfortable with their way of collecting data, [but some have actually become frustrated with them because this data comes after two months or so].”

Coming from the corporate world before he became a startup founder, Royono says he was one of those frustrated. “There’s no actionability at all in the data we get. And no one is disrupting.” Royono says. But that was until he and his co-founders at Snapcart are helping change the face of the industry.

The three-year old Snapcart has partnered with more than 100 brands, with some clients including corporate giants like Unilever, L’Oreal, and Nestle. Snapcart currently has nearly has one million users, with 50,000 power panel users. They have also expanded to the APAC region, more recently in Singapore. Previously, they operated only in Indonesia, the Philippines, and in Brazil where they already have more than 150,000 downloads.

In exchange for cashback incentives

Snapcart works by crowdsourcing information from shoppers’ receipts. Yes, receipts. After the shoppers upload the receipts, they get a certain amount of cash back as incentive. “As simple as that,” says Royono. “And yet, what we’re doing is monetizing the data by getting this inside platform and sell [this data]to our clients, the brands.” He clarifies that they don’t monetize from a percentage of the transactions but from the data they collect.

By compiling data from receipts, Snapcart is able to provide clients with reports on real-time offline consumer spending and shopping habits, which is normally not an easy information to source.

Royono further states that they also add additional engagement for the brands. This is so they can find additional data, such as the customers’ “why.” An example is why consumers switch shampoo brands. By just using the data from the receipts alone, brands won’t find out why, hence the inclusion of a survey platform in their app.

“When you ask the right questions, you’ll know why,” he says. He adds that this works with the app’s capability to ask people to take photos of anything, thus asking them to take photos of receipts.

Royono says that they also have another app that can gather data from retailers that don’t issue receipts, such as the sari-sari stores in the Philippines. More than 75 percent of the businesses in the Philippines are made up of stores like these. This is why they’re able to collect data from actually 100 percent of the market, he says.

Doing it right

Another important factor in the success of Snapcart, says Royono, is their capability of extracting information from receipts. “That’s data science we’ve built as a company,” he says. “Until now, there’s no company that can actively extract information from receipts.”

Getting the right users to get information from is also essential. Examples that Royono cited include “fraud users” who might just want to use the app to simply get money. “The problem with that is if we have more fraud users than real users in our database, the data [will be problematic],” he says. That’s why Snapcart has established the correct algorithm to help them get the quality data they need. “We can extract the information, process the insights, and sell them to our clients,” he says.