IN YOUR ELEMENT

Always on its toes to find new ways to grow, Native Shoes finds itself enamored by the trappings of nature as it explores the theme of Mechanical Botanical in its latest collection. Drawing inspiration from the juxtaposition between the rich verdant backdrop of grassy jungles and the raw and industrial vibe of manmade materials, Native Shoes offers a range of footwear innovations that create an extension of the seasons. From palms and perennials to flowers and ferns, this season sees the introduction of new autumnal colorways such as botanical green, chameleon pink, root red and petal purple.

Native Shoes has kiosks in Trinoma, Glorietta 4, Ayala Centrio, SM Mall of Asia, SM Megamall, SM North Edsa and at all Res-Toe-Run Stores.