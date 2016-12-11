Inaugural Philippine Ladies Masters draws stellar cast

An early roster of 83 players, including 53 from the Taiwan LPGA Tour, has confirmed participation in the ICTSI Philippine Ladies Masters, guaranteeing a star-studded cast in the inaugural staging of the $80,000 event set on December 21 to 23 at the Alabang Country Club in Muntinlupa.

Korean Lee Jeong-hwa, who swept the first two legs of the Ladies Philippine Golf Tour and Taiwan LPGA-sanctioned circuit at Splendido and Manila Southwoods last March, tries to close out the season with another win as she banners the elite field chasing the top $17,000 purse in the 54-hole tournament sponsored by ICTSI.

But Lee braces for a tougher outing this time with current Taiwan LPGA Order of Merit leader Lin Tzu-chi leading the Taiwanese bid in the top-level event serving as the 10th and final leg of this year’s LPGT organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc.

Also in the fold are top Taiwan LPGA stalwarts along with former LPGT leg winners, including Hwang Ye-nah, also of Korea, Thais Wannasiri Sirisampant and Amolkan Phalajivin along with regular campaigners Saraporn Chamchoi, Chorphaka Jaengkit, Supakchaya Pattaranakrueang, Chatprapa Siriprakob and Mookharin Ladgratok and Taiwanese Vivian Chen, Diana Luke and Michele Low of Malaysia, Ai Asano of Japan and Korean So Young Jang.

Princess Superal, winner of two LPGT legs at Sherwood and Eastridge, banners the local challenge along with three-time LPGT Order of Merit winner Cyna Rodriguez along with leg winners Chihiro Ikeda, Sarah Ababa, Jayvie Agojo and Fil-Am Cristina Corpus.

Amateurs Yuka Saso and Harmie Constantino, who won at Eagle Ridge and Mt. Malarayat this season, and Korean teener Hwang Min Jeong, who also ruled the Mt. Malarayat leg last year, along with Chanelle Avaricio, are also in the roster of the event backed by Custom Clubmakers, adidas, KZG, Sharp, Summit Mineral Water, Srixon, Champion, TaylorMade, Ping, Yamaha and Pacsports.

Fil-Am Demi Runas, a Symetra Tour campaigner, also makes her debut on the local circuit, hoping to make immediate impact along with Canadian Kimberly Risulmi, Indonesian Jessica Lydia, Korean Euna Koh and Malaysian Shareen Lai.

Other top Taiwan LPGA players in the cast are Ai Chen Kuo, Meng Chu Chen, Hsin Ning Yeh, Yu Ling Hsieh, Yu Ju Chen, Hsuan Ping Chang, Hsien Wen Huang and Yen Ling Pan, Chia-Pei Lee, Tai Ling Lee, Yi Ching Wu and Pei Wen Huang.