Inax ups the ante in bathroom Game of Thrones

If you haven’t had the chance to stroll around Okada Manila, then you have yet to see the smartest toilet ever.

With the world taken over by a tidal wave of smart gadgets, Lixil, a global leader in the housing and building industry, has set the bar high for bathroom fixtures worldwide.

The company offers everything from technology that revolutionizes how people interact with water, to a full lineup of products and services for houses and major architectural projects. Specializing in water, kitchen, housing, and building technologies, their lineup includes Lixil, Inax, Groge, American Standard, and Permasteelisa—all leading brands in their respective industries. Lixil operates in more than 150 countries.

Inax Satis S, for example, is a showcase of world class Japanese technology and innovation. It is a fitting complement to Okada Manila’s special brand of hospitality that wraps every guest in a cocoon of Omotenashi and Magokoro, the heart of Japanese hospitality. Combined with Filipino warmth and hospitality, it results in an extraordinary level of service and luxury experience.

Members of media were given the chance to test these innovative products during the event. And it was quite the experience.

First of all, as the cubicle door swings open, the lid of the Inax toilet bowl opens by itself, ready for the occupant to take the royal seat. The bowl also flushes itself after you’ve done your business. All you have to do is step away.

There are over 2000 installments of this installed at Okada Manila.

What sets it apart is that it stays true to the tradition and culture of Innovation and breakthroughs. INAX continues to develop technology that invents and reinvents sanitary wares, upgrading features with every new generation.

It started with tiles

Inax was originally founded in Japan in 1924 as a ceramic tile and sanitary ware manufacturer. Initially working together with Frank Lloyd Wright, a renowned American architect and interior designer, who used its tile in the Imperial Hotel in Tokyo, Inax has grown into a global leader in the manufacture of tiles, building materials, and sanitary fixtures. Inax is well-known as a pioneer in the manufacture of the world’s first advanced toilet seat and automatic faucet.

Among the Inax inventions are: Automage, the world ‘s first self- powered automatic faucet; the Hyperkilami antimicrobial technology, which gave birth to toilets highly resistant to scratches and stains, and PROGUARD technology, which coats toilets with maximum protection against hard water stains and spots.

In the Philippines, this 2018, Inax aims to set the world of sanitary ware on its ears by integrating Hyperkilamic and Proguard technology to Aqua Ceramic. This technology ensures that stubborn stains can easily be removed even with water alone. The goal of Inax is to deliver 100 years of pristine clean and shine.

Other key technologies include; Triple Vortex Flushing System with three powerful jets of water for superior bowl cleansing, Plasmacluster ions that kill bacteria across the surface of the bowl and eliminates odors, and Airshield Deodorizer which allows air current to prevent odors from escaping the bowl whilst eliminating it completely.

According to Bihoy Mohan, chief executive officer of Inax, a lot of companies choose to make their Asian debut in the Philippines because Filipinos are smart and sophisticated consumers.

Our country is a perfect fit for their brand, he says, because the brand offers not just ordinary sanitary ware but also a new generation of innovative products that blaze the trail trailblazers in their industry. They integrate creativity, technology and design in every product they offer.

The Inax launch not only introduced an innovative product to the country, it also showcased the remarkable partnership between Okada and Inax.

