INC bags 3 Guinness records

THE Iglesia ni Cristo (INC) bagged three Guinness World Records when it held its charity walk event at the Quirino Grandstand in Manila on Sunday.

It bagged the record for largest human sentence with 23,235 participants who formed the sentence: “Proud to be a member of Iglesia Ni Cristo.” The religious group also broke the record for largest picture mosaic formed by people with 9,000 members forming the INC flag.

It surpassed the previous record b1y Abeer medical group from Saudi Arabia where 4,500 participants formed a logo on diabetes awareness on November 14, 2017.

The INC also bagged its third Guinness record on the same day for the largest charity walk in a single venue with 238,171 participants.

1 The INC’s second annual charity walk was held simultaneously in 43 countries across 18 time zones.

It was also held simultaneously in Davao Oriental, Abra, Bicol, Albay, Benguet, Aurora, Pangasinan, Calamian, Quezon province, and Iloilo.