INC ex-minister granted asylum in Canada – report

A FORMER minister of the Iglesia ni Criso (INC) was granted asylum by Canada, through its Immigration and Refugee Board, according to a report on government-run Canadian Broadcasting Corp. (CBC).

The Board was quoted as saying that Lowell Menorca 2nd, 40, was a credible witness and that his allegations on the issues surrounding the INC, including threats to him and members of his family, were confirmed.

“When the panel considers the links between the INC and the law enforcement authorities in the Philippines, the general climate of impunity that pervades Philippines law enforcement, particularly with respect to the issue of extrajudicial killing, and the level of corruption that exists in the Philippines government and law enforcement apparatus, the panel is satisfied Menorca would be unable to avail himself of state protection, from the risks that he fears in that country,” said the Canadian immigration bureau, which granted his application on January 25.

Menorca, has been living in the province of British Columbia in Canada since 2016, after he received death threats from people allegedly linked to the INC.

“I was ecstatic, I was overcome with joy,” he told the CBC. “It’s my first big sigh of relief, to tell you the truth.”

Menorca told the interviewer that the Immigration Board’s decision was the “vindication” that he was praying for.

In 2015, the INC leadership was embroiled in a publicized crisis when it expelled the mother and brother of Chief Minister Eduardo V. Manalo. Menorca was allegedly detained by the INC administration on July 2015, for speaking out against the church. On January 20, 2016, Menorca and his wife were involved in a standoff with police along Roxas Boulevard.

In March that year, Menorca received a picture on his car, with a threat to kill his young daughter.

He flew to Vietnam, then to Thailand, before surfacing in Canada, to apply for refugee status.

INC lawyer Rommel San Pedro did not comment on Menorca’s asylum status in Canada.

The INC denied any connection to the death threats against Menorca.

Menorca is hoping that his family, who are in an undisclosed location, can join him in Canada, most especially his youngest son, who was born in 2017 in his absence.

“I still haven’t held him in my hands, in my arms,” he told Canadian media. “I hope there is a way that I can get them here as soon as possible, now that I have been granted protected-person status here in Canada. And I will still continue to find ways so I can get them here as soon as possible. They will never be safe, fully safe, unless we’re all together.”

The INC has 39 congregations in Western Canada. ARIC JOHN SY CUA