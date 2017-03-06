INC leader’s siblings land in jail

The siblings of Iglesia ni Cristo (INC) Executive Minister Eduardo Manalo were detained at the Criminal Investigation and Detection Unit (CIDU) in Camp Karingal in Quezon City after they were charged with illegal possession of firearms over the weekend.

Quezon City Police Director Chief Supt. Guillermo Eleazar said the charges were filed before Assistant City Prosecutor Nilo Peñaflor against siblings Felix Nathaniel “Angel” Manalo and Lolita “Lottie” Villanueva Manalo-Hemedez and their 23 supporters.

Eleazar added that illegal possession of firearms, frustrated murder and direct assault charges were filed against Jonathan S. Ledesma and Joseph R. Sabbaluca, the Manalos’ close-in aides who fought policemen who raided the Manalo house on Thursday.

A cache of firearms and ammunition were seized during the raid.

Two police operatives were injured when Ledesma and Sabbaluca traded shots with the lawmen.

Felix Angel and his sister were expelled after claiming that some leaders of the religious group are involved in irregularities.