Include preferred shares in public ownership reports

AN EXISTING rule supposedly monitored by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) requires listed companies to sell at least 10 percent of its outstanding capital stock to public investors. Whether or not the 10-percent minimum public ownership (10 percent MPO) rule is strictly followed is the question that begs an answer.

Should this minimum public ownership requirement be maintained as long as a company’s shares are listed on the Philippine Stock Exchange? Who can successfully refuse a stock price offer that is much higher than the listed common shares’ market price?

An irony of ironies – the SEC allows a company to buy back its own listed shares from a public stockholder. Definitely, a stock price offer made by a listed company targets its public stockholders, even if these investors are in the market for stock or cash dividends. Yet, who among them can resist an offer by the company of a buyout at a higher-than-market price?

This is a market reality. A stock price offer much higher than the prevailing market price would be too tempting to resist. After all, the public could be holding shares they had bought at much lower prices and which they would be willing to unload at the right time and at the right price.

Why the SEC allows uncontrolled buybacks of listed shares by the issuing companies is beyond Due Diligencer’s understanding of the market. Perhaps, it is only acting as an administrative agency even if it is tasked to discipline erring listed companies.

Never mind if the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE) is not doing its part in disciplining such listed companies.

After all, it is also a listed company even if it does not have public investors. What it has for principal stockholders are companies, while it considers itself public on the grounds that its member stockbrokers are holders of PSE common shares.

In a public ownership report (POR) as of March 31, 2018, PSE had 84.926 million outstanding common shares, of which 27.574 million were owned by four major stockholders. That was equivalent to a 32.48 percent stake in the company, which, when recomputed, equals 32.468 percent.

Among PSE’s principal stockholders were – and still are – San Miguel Corporation Retirement Fund, with 7.555 million common shares, or 8.896 percent; Premier Capital Venture Corp., with 6.673 million common shares, or 7.857 percent; Banco de Oro for PLDT Retirement Fund, with 6.673 million common shares, or 7.857 percent; and Government Service Insurance System, with 6.673 million common shares, or 7.857 percent.

If the public stockholders of listed companies own so much as some companies portray them to own, as stated in their PORs, they could have controlled the board. The problem, though, is they don’t, and instead, they are treated as traders whose roles are merely to enable the family who own the business to get their companies listed and their shares publicly traded.

Yet, it seems no one seems to appreciate such significant role by the public stockholders. As a matter of fact, the SEC should clarify its plan to raise the MPO to 20 percent of outstanding common shares. Does this cover the entire outstanding capital stock, or only the outstanding common shares?

Capital stock is more complicated than it appears to be. It is composed of common shares and preferred shares. As has often been pointed out in this space, the latter class, which refers to preferred shares, can be voting or non-voting.

Again, as Due Diligencer has long been emphasizing, voting preferred shares have become the monopoly of business owners. Apparently, they make it appear that the sale of voting preferred shares is public by selling some of them to insiders who are actually mostly their trusted executives.

How to resolve the offering of voting shares by listed companies could be easy. Even if these shares, along with non-voting preferred shares, are liabilities, strictly speaking, they could be included in the final computation of the required 10-percent MPO.

For a drastic change, why not include preferred shares in the PORs posted on the PSE website? Just asking.

