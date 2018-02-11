‘Inclusive growth’ policy can push PH high on global trade–World Bank economist

DAVAO CITY: The Philippines is expected to ride favorable demographics and rapid growth in global trade if its government adopted policy approaches to achieve inclusive growth, World Bank lead economist Birgit Hansl has said.

Speaking before a crowd of business delegates at The Manila Times’ annual business forum at Marco Polo Hotel on Friday, Hansl said this was the difference between the current and projected economic growth in the Philippines with other developing countries in Southeast Asia.

“It’s not that the Philippines didn’t develop and grow well. It grew very well and developed very well but your neighbor countries did it much faster. That’s the difference,” Hansl said in her remarks.

“It’s the speed. It’s the phase of growth and income growth specifically, that is the difference and that is its competitive environment and if you compare yourself, so that you will learn from it. So one learned good things from there,” she added.

Hansl pointed out that the difference between the Philippines’ economic growth and other developing countries in Southeast Asia was not just about having a strong leadership but looking at a “whole package” and “not just for the sake of growth.”

“How you grow depends on how that growth is shared. And if you have a larger middle class, if you have it distributed more equally, you grow faster. It’s a fact. It’s evidence-based. And that’s what we’ve tried to advise governments when we work with them to look at growth, it’s important. So macroeconomic management should really focus on policies that support growth,” Hansl said.

“We have all images in mind what makes growth works. So a little red tape, a lot of infrastructure, all of it but think about it also how to make it more inclusive so you can grow not just the next five or 10 years but the next 50 years,” she added.

Hansl recommended that policies for inclusive growth needed to recognize and address varying constraints faced by different economic classes.

“The Philippines is slowly becoming a middle-class country, where a variety of economic classes live together side-by-side: the extreme poor and the super rich,” she said, pointing out that it’s not only the middle class that drives consumption, but also investment.

“What I observed in many countries, the biggest challenge is not shifting from becoming low, middle, and high, but the biggest challenge is to become a middle class society,” she said.

According to Hansl, investors will only come “if there is openness in many sectors.”

“Because if I want as an investor increase my global value chain in the country, I don’t want to do it for just one thing. I think much broader if I want to have think of a long-term investment. I want to see pieces of my value chain,” Hansl said.

“And that restrictiveness… is a big problem for me because if I mean business outsourcing center, its easy to come in. But if I have a highest services professional to come in and grow a business here, its really difficult in the Philippines. So these are the kind of things that hold these developments perhaps back in the Philippines although you have better assests,” she added.

In the Philippines, strategies for inclusive growth are laid out in the Philippine Development Plan 2017-2022. CATHERINE VALENTE