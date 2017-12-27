Incompetence killed 37 young call center staff

SENIOR Supt. Rico Neil Kwan Tiu, the Bureau of Fire Protection chief for Southern Mindanao and ground commander of the NCCC mall fire operation, said “I’m sorry,” on national TV, a day after the tragic incident that killed 37 SSI call center agents on December 24 in Davao City.

Despite the efforts of the firemen, no SSI staff was rescued. Families of the victims keep asking: “Why?”

It appears that incompetence killed the 37. Based on the account of Tiu released to the media, the fire started at about 9:30 a.m. of December 23; at 10:11 a.m., fire trucks arrived; at 3:00 p.m., six persons were rescued from the mall; at 5:00 p.m. firemen were still dousing the blaze, which was declared fire out at 5:15 p.m., the following day. Tiu said that the heat was too much, that it was an inferno inside, so the firemen retreated.

GMA 7 has reported that several relatives of the call center agents received calls and text messages at about 4:00 p.m. during the first day of the 33-hour fire.

Until now, these questions remain unanswered:

1. During the first 30 minutes of the fire that he was on site, did Tiu ask for a floor plan of the mall for effective direction?

2. During the next 30 minutes of the fire: 1) Why did Tiu not seek the help of rescue teams and explosives experts from the police and military to dynamite several portions of the building for faster rescue?; or 2) Why did he not announce on AM and FM radio that they needed a large crane with ball crusher to crush open several sections of the building during the early stage of the fire?

3. Why did the fire alarm system and sprinklers fail? It appears that the city BFP did not inspect these safety gear prior to the issuance of a fire safety compliance certificate. Moreover, it is obvious that the mandatory requirement of a fire alarm systems check and inspection by the city BFP every three months, was not implemented.

If Tiu cannot convincingly and truthfully answer these questions to the satisfaction of the victims’ relatives, it is best for him to RESIGN to prevent similar mass deaths in the future.

To prevent similar tragedies in the future, we strongly suggest that the BPO companies inside malls or buildings be placed beside the outer walls of the building and be provided with their own fire escape exits. Moreover, the fire department and rescue teams should have online access to a detailed floor plan of every building, mall, hotel, etc. within their area of jurisdiction.

