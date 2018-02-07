Increasing rates would boost standing – Philhealth

State-run Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) on Tuesday responded to criticisms about increasing premium contribution rates this month by saying it was needed to improve its financial position.

“The adjustment will enable the corporation to strengthen its current financial position, so that it can boost the social health insurance benefit packages and frontline services that are currently accorded to the country’s workforce and their qualified dependents,” Philhealth Interim/OIC President and CEO Celestina Ma. Jude P. de la Serna said in a statement.

PhilHealth has long offered benefit packages without increasing rates, which is “long overdue,” she added.

According to her, the adjustment would only affect the formal sector.

“The adjustment…will provide us with enough fiscal space to introduce more benefit packages, such as the Primary Care Benefit package to all other member-sectors, and to enhance existing ones,” de la Serna said.

This package includes primary care consultations, risk profiling for hypertension and diabetes, and periodic breast examinations.

Philhealth is set to introduce four new packages for children with disabilities. These cover hearing and visual impairment, and mobility and developmental disabilities.

PhilHealth is also banking on eClaims, which lets accredited healthcare institutions submit their claim documents electronically to improve efficiency.

“Once the effects of the adjustment are felt [and]the corporation [is]on solid ground, studies [would be conducted to put]together enhanced coverage that would meet the dynamic requirements of universal health care,” de la Serna said.