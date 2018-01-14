‘Increasing unrest’ monitored on Mayon Volcano; alert up for possible eruptions 

THE Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) raised Alert Level 2 on Mayon Volcano because of its“increasing unrest” and warned of possible “phreatic” eruptions.



Mayon spewed at 4:21 p.m. on Saturday phreatic or grayish steam, which lasted for an hour and 47 minutes.



The eruption forced the evacuation of residents in the villages of Camalig and Guinobatan.

According to Phivolcs, a faint crater glow has been observed at 10:16 p.m. and 78 rockfall events have been monitored over the past 24 hours.



“[Mayon’s] current unrest is probably of magmatic origin, which could lead to more phreatic eruptions or eventually hazardous magmatic eruptions,” Phivolcs said in its 12:30 a.m. bulletin.



The public is advised to be strongly vigilant and refrain from entering the 6-kilometer Permanent Danger Zone.



“In case of ash fall events, which are most likely to affect communities on the western and southwestern flanks downwind of Mayon’s crater, people should cover their nose and mouth with damp, clean cloth or dust mask,” Phivolcs added. GLEE JALEA



