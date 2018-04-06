Incredible India

MY friend, former Foreign Affairs Secretary Ambassador Delia Domingo Albert, has not stopped raving about the Solar Lolas project where a number of elderly Aeta women from rural Zambales were trained to be solar engineers in India, bringing back solar technology for their own and other communities which are out of the power grid. I thought this was commendable and an inclusive technology transfer from India to us. But India has given a lot more.

It turns out that since 1964 India has been following a policy of its first Prime Minister Jawarhalal Nehru that commonly held ideals and aspirations (democracy, human rights, freedom of expression, progress, higher standard of living) should not stop there, but should be reinforced by technical and economic cooperation. This has been a cornerstone of Indian policy and they have reached out to the developing world, i.e. Asia, Africa, the South Pacific islands, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Caribbean, sharing with them in various ways their developmental experience and training capability which somehow fits with the rate of development of the countries they assist.

The program is called Indian Technical and Cooperation Program (ITEC), with a similar one called Technical Cooperation Scheme of Colombo Plan (TCS).

Basically, the government of India offers to officials and executives of governments, public and private sector, universities, chambers of commerce and industry, training for their various duties. Career people in the 25-48 age group are chosen or recommended by their governments to train from two to four weeks, or for whatever the duration of a particular program, in India.

As part of cooperation and partnership under the ITEC and TCS, the needs of developing countries are addressed with India’s manpower and technology appropriate to the individual country or its population.

The program has five components: Training in India of ITEC nominees; project and feasibility studies and consultancy services for a country’s particular needs or projects; deputation of Indian experts in whatever needed capacity abroad; and aid for disaster relief.

In India, training is offered in various educational institutes or government agencies that offer courses in parliamentary studies, government accounts and finance auditing, crime control, computers, advanced computing, telecom technology management, labor issues, entrepreneurship development, small and medium business development, English proficiency (India is still the world’s largest country where English is spoken), mass communication, statistics, bank management, teachers training and research, educational planning and management, tool design, scientific instruments, production management, remote sensing, pharmaceuticals education and research, railways signaling and research and renewable energy sources.

This is an exhaustive list but India can and does deliver what it promises in these programs. It has a world-class pharmaceutical industry with affordable prices, it has a railway system that works to keep the country in touch, it has engineering prowess and mathematical expertise and more.

The Philippines has been a longtime recipient of the ITEC/TCS programs, especially Tesda, DTI, DENR, DoE, DND, DoT, DOST, PNP, Comelec. Over the years, 65 civilian slots in various competencies have been utilized by the Philippines. Apart from these, military or defense training has been given about 30 slots.

Aside from the above entities and individuals, what ITEC/TCS are particularly proud of is the training they have given rural and semi-literate women in solar engineering, the program I described earlier involving the Aeta women that has been such a success and a boon to their communities and others. In other words, they give training in inclusive ways, taking in the various levels of ability of their trainees.

Also last year, ITEC donated $500,000 from its Disaster Relief Program for the rehabilitation of Marawi.

Last March 22, Nidhi Choudhary, Second Secretary of the Indian Embassy, invited me to an ITEC event at India House. Ambassador Jaideep Mazundar and his staff were there, as were many ITEC recipients. Ambassador Albert led the audience of ITEC alumni and we heard testimonials from ITEC recipients like the librarians from the University of the Philippines who had undergone technical training on large library management; a woman from Manila Water Company, who was given what I would guess would be a water management course; a DILG officer who had taken an accounting for government course; and a Philippine Navy officer who underwent advanced training program in defense. There were many more ITEC alumni in the audience. But the four I mentioned were asked to give an account of their experiences. It was interesting, positive and expressive of their gratitude for the opportunity given, the care and concern extended to them while there and finally their appreciation for India and its people.

All of them ended their testimonials with the phrase “Incredible India.” Now we know it goes beyond a tourist slogan to a very real appreciation of the country and its people.