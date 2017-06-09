Independence Day fairs to offer thousands of jobs

THOUSANDS of employment opportunities will be up for grabs for jobseekers in 14 regions nationwide as part of the coming Independence Day celebration, according to the Department of Labor and Employment (DoLE).

In a report to Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello 3rd, Bureau of Local Employment (BLE) Director Dominique Tutay on Friday said the DoLE’s job and business fairs on June 12 will be held in 21 venues nationwide.

Venues for the job and business fairs are:

National Capital Region (NCR or Metro Manila)–Senior Citizen’s Garden in Rizal Park, Manila.

Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR)–SM Baguio City.

Region I–CB Mall, Urdaneta City, Pangasinan; Nepo Mall, Dagupan City; Candon Civic Center, Candon City, Ilocos Sur; Manna Mall, San Fernando City, La Union; and Robert Estrella Gymnasium, Rosales, Pangasinan on June 13.

Region II–Cagayan State University, Caritan Campus Gym, Tuguegarao City.

Region III–Malolos Convention Center, City of Malolos, Bulacan.

Region IV-A–Binangonan Municipal Hall, Binangonan, Rizal.

Mimaropa–Xentro Calapan Mall, Roxas Drive, Lumangbayan, Calapan City; and Municipal Plaza, San Jose, Occidental Mindoro.

Region VI–Marymart Mall, Iloilo City.

Region VIII–Tacloban City Convention Center, Tacloban City; and Catbalogan City Plaza, Catbalogan City, Samar on June 15.

Region IX–KCC Mall de Zamboanga, Gov. Camins Road, Zamboanga City.

Region 10–Limketkai Atrium Center, Cagayan de Oro City.

Region 11–Felcris Centrale, Quimpo Blvd., Davao City.

Region 12–SM City of GenSan, General Santos City.

Caraga–Provincial Capitol, Butuan City on June 14.

Negros Island Region–888 Premiere Mall, Bacolod City.

Jobseekers should bring with them the following documents: resume or curriculum vitaé; 2×2 ID pictures (secure multiple copies for multiple applications); certificate of employment (for those who were formerly employed); diploma; transcript of records; and authenticated birth certificate.

The business and job fairs are one of DoLE’s employment facilitation strategies to bring under one venue employers who are looking for qualified employees and workers who are looking for jobs.

Anchored on the Trabaho, Negosyo, Kabuhayan initiative of the Labor department and the Department of Trade and Industry, the fairs aim to bring employment opportunities and entrepreneurship to the grassroots level. WILLIAM B. DEPASUPIL