‘Independent audit’ sought on NFA operations

THE National Food Authority (NFA) Council wants an “immediate and independent audit” of the NFA to determine the “real situation” behind the rice shortage scare in the country, an official said on Thursday.

“We want to know the real situation of NFA, what really happened, how did it happen and what are the reasons why NFA rice were being sold during peak season where there is, in fact, abundant supply of [rice],” Cabinet Assistant Secretary Jonas George Soriano said in an interview on radio dzBB.

In response to the council’s call, NFA Administrator Jason Aquino said the agency’s documents were “ready for scrutiny.”

Aquino said that the food agency’s operations were “transparent,” as he fended off insinuations of irregularities in the NFA rice distribution.

Soriano said the NFA Council, being the highest policy making body of the NFA, was ensuring its policies were implemented to safeguard against corruption and to protect the farmers and consumers.

The rice shortage scare stemmed from a statement on Tuesday by the Grain Retailers Confederation of the Philippines that there was no more supply of NFA rice in Metro Manila, Ilocos Region, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, and Calabarzon.

However, Soriano downplayed the issue, saying the NFA rice constitutes only four to five percent of the supply in the market.

The NFA Council, in March, allowed the grains agency to import 250,000 metric tons of rice to increase its buffer stock.

“We are looking at the coming of the rice by May or June this year, which was authorized by the President [Rodrigo Duterte] himself, to really support the rice supply in the country,” Soriano said.

The food agency is required to have a buffer stock that is good for at least 15 days during harvest season and at least 30 days during the lean months from July to September.

However, the NFA said that it was not correct to say that its rice distribution was high during the harvest season and low during the lean months.

Over the last 10 years, NFA records showed that its rice distribution was in fact lowest in 2017 at 14 million bags.

“NFA rice distribution was highest during the rice crisis in 2008 at 40.5 million bags. In 2009, total rice releases were recorded at 37.4 million bags; 35.1 million bags in 2010; 22.2 million bags in 2011; 15.3 million bags in 2011; 15.1 million bags in 2012; 26.4 million bags in 2014; 18.8 million bags in 2015; and 22.9 million bags in 2016. The low distribution rate in 2017 was due to the agency’s depleting stocks,” the NFA said in a statement.

It added that part of NFA releases in October, November and December totaling 292,848 bags went to the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), Office of Civil Defense (OCD) and local government units (LGUs) for relief operations. Rice released for relief operations alone in 2017 was at 784,429 bags, the NFA said.

“There are more than 10 million marginalized Filipinos who are dependent on government subsidized rice. As part of our stabilization mandate, we have to continue distributing rice at any given time to be able to respond to the high demand for cheap rice as the price of commercial rice started to increase along with other commodities,” Aquino said.

“We also have to serve the rice requirements of island provinces and municipalities and critical areas like Batanes, Romblon, Masbate, Tawi-Tawi and Basilan that are 60%-80% dependent on NFA for their rice supply,” Aquino said.

According to the NFA, it has been prudently allocating the remaining rice stocks in its warehouses to where it would be most needed as early as January 2018. The orders of priority are: Relief agencies, LGUs, government institutions, non-government organizations and accredited retailers.

“NFA management has requested the NFA Council as early as October 2017 for the replenishment of the government buffer stocks through importation to prevent the possibility of NFA rice shortage in the market. Hence, the Council was forewarned of the depletion of stocks,” Aquino said.

Meanwhile, Aquino said the Secretary to the Cabinet, Leoncio Evasco, who heads the NFA Council, has yet to approve the Terms of Reference (TOR) for the importation of 250,000 metric tons that NFA management had submitted for approval, adopting the 2017 rice importation TOR, under an open tender or government-to-private scheme.

Evasco and Aquino have been at odds over rice imports since last year.

“The NFA Council has been defying President Duterte’s order for an immediate importation of the 250,000 MT buffer stock replenishment,” Aquino said.

During a special meeting with the NFA Council on March 19, the President directed the NFA to conduct an immediate rice importation, saying he would rather prefer an excess supply of rice than a shortage.