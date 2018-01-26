India-Asean celebrating 25 years of partnership

INDIA’S relationship with Asean has emerged as a key cornerstone of its foreign policy. The relationship has evolved from the ‘Look East Policy’ enunciated in early 1990s which led India to become a Sectoral Partner of Asean in 1992, a Dialogue Partner in 1996 and a Summit-level Partner in 2002.

The up gradation of this partnership to Strategic Partnership during the celebration of 20th Anniversary Commemorative Summit at New Delhi in 2012 was a natural corollary to the growth of India-Asean relationship during last two decades. The India-Asean Strategic Partnership acquired a new momentum with the announcement of “Act-East Policy” in the 12th Summit in 2014. It conveyed a clear intent on the part of India to up-scaling its engagement with the Asean Member States.

India and Asean have celebrated 25 years of their Dialogue Partnership, 15 years of Summit Level interaction and five years of Strategic Partnership in 2017, in India and Asean member states, leading to Asean-India Commemorative Summit in India held on January 25, 2018 at New Delhi on the theme “Shared Values, Common Destiny.” All Asean heads of states/governments would be guests of honor on the Republic Day Parade on January 26, 2018.

Strengthening connectivity, including land and sea connectivity, with Asean is one of the strategic objectives of India and the Asean member states. Prime Minister Modi announced a line of credit of $ 1 billion for facilitating projects in connectivity at the 13th Asean-India Summit in 2015. The signal effort under the Asean-India Connectivity initiative is the India-Myanmar-Thailand Trilateral Highway, which when completed, will provide seamless connectivity between Moreh in India to Mae Sot in Thailand. The length of the Trilateral Highway is approximately 1360 kms.

The Asean-India Trade in Goods Agreement signed in August 2009 has paved the way for the creation of one of the largest FTAs. The Asean-India Trade-in-Services and Investment Agreements have also come into force in July 2015. With the signing of these Agreements, the Asean-India FTA is now complete. Asean-India trade for 2016 to 2017 rebounded $70 billion after a period of stagnant growth due to global slowdown of trade.

People-to-people connectivity is also high on India-Asean agenda. Several projects on people-to-people connectivity are held annually to increase interaction between India and Asean community.

Prime Minister Modi attended the 15th Asean-India Summit on November 14, 2017 in Manila, Philippines. The significant initiatives announced during the summit, inter alia, included enhancing the strategic partnership by designating security and economic cooperation in maritime domain as a focus area; offer of joint exercises and fleet review by navies of Asean countries and India; offer of coordinated patrols to address traditional and non-traditional maritime threats and undertake exercises to effectively coordinate response to natural disasters; and offer of stepping up economic cooperation in shared maritime domain by enhancing maritime connectivity and by working towards a Protocol on Blue Economy.