India clears $3.2 billion purchase of naval choppers

NEW DELHI: India will purchase more than 100-armed helicopters for its navy to replace its outdated French-designed fleet in a military deal worth $3.2 billion, an official said Wednesday. The defense acquisition council approved funding for the purchase of 111 multi-utility helicopters for attack missions, search and rescue, surveillance operations and medical evacuation. A spokesman for the Indian navy said on Twitter the new aircraft were a huge step toward addressing a “critical void of helicopters” for the naval fleet, which currently uses the French-designed Chetak model. The government will identify a foreign military hardware company and a local defense firm to develop the helicopters in a joint partnership. India, the world’s largest defense importer, wants to build more of its hardware in country.

AFP