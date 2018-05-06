India donates P10M to Filipino amputees

The government of India dona­ted more than P10 million to the Mahaveer Philippine Foundation Inc. (MPFI) to help the organization provide free prosthetic limbs to indigent Fili­pino amputees.

Indian Ambassador to the Philippines Jaideep Mazumdar handed over the cheque amounting to $200,000 to MPFI Chairman Shanti Sipani in ceremonies held at the Philippine General Hospital (PGH) on April 27.

Established in 1989, MPFI is a Manila-based non-profit organization that has been instrumental in giving prosthetic limbs produced in India to Filipino amputees. The Foundation also helps them achieve sustainable livelihoods.

During the ceremony, Mazumdar praised MPFI for its work, which according to him, has helped change the lives of thousands of beneficiaries. He said it was a good example of how the people of India and the Philippines have come together for a noble cause.

“I am very happy that today we have done the official handing over of the cheque of this amount to help modernize the facilities of this foundation and benefit thousands of poor Filipinos,” Mazumdar said.

“For more than 28 years, the foundation has been working tirelessly and quietly, helping thousands of Filipino prosthetic limbs. More than 13,000 have so far been its beneficiaries,” he added.

MPFI provides its services at the PGH and has two other centers located at Philippine Orthopedic Center, Quezon City, and Zamboanga City Medical Center. Fourteen Filipino soldiers injured in Marawi have also benefited from the program, said Mazumdar.

During his visit to the Philippines for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations/East Asia Summit November last year, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the grant of US $200,000 to MPFI for its equipment and provision of free prosthetic to Filipino beneficiaries. He made the announcement after he visited the MPFI Center and interacted with the amputees.

“[The Prime Minister] was delighted to see the good work that is being done here,” Mazumdar said.

Meanwhile, MPFI President Enrique Lim thanked the government of India for its generous contribution. He also recounted the important milestones of MPFI since its established.

“We aim to not only renovate but also make a very modern prosthetic manufacturing center so that we will be able to provide amputees good and modern prosthetic leg,” he said.

“As a matter of fact, Mahaveer Foundation has been supported by Stanford University and other centers in the United States and so we did more than 27 to 28 branches of Mahaveer Foundation all over the world,” he added.

Lim noted that the donation would go a long way to alleviate the hardships of amputees.

“We will try to connect the Philippine Mahaveer Foundation of the most modern prosthetic center and hopefully with the support of everybody—our countrymen and with the cause of great conduct of India, which extends help to us,” he said.

“We ourselves shall put more effort and ensure that it will not be a difficulty,” he added.

Also, among the invitees who attended the event were Filipino amputees who had been fitted with Jaipur foot as well as the members of the MPFI board.