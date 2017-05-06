India gas tanker leak sends 200 students to hospital

NEW DELHI: Nearly 200 school students were hospitalized on Saturday after complaining of irritation in their eyes and throat following a gas leak in New Delhi, police said. Classes were underway when gas leaked from a container parked at a depot close to the school and filled with chemical meant for industrial use, police said. “Around 200 children were admitted to four hospitals for treatment. No one is serious. The situation is normal now,” police deputy commissioner Romil Baaniya told reporters.

AFP