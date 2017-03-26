India holds investment forum in PH

The Embassy of India, in association with the Philippine-India Business Council under the aegis of the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Board of Philippines, Republic of Philippines successfully conducted the India-Philippines Investment Forum on March 14 in Manila.

The objective of the Forum was to review the current investment scenario between the two countries and explores avenues for further cross investment in both countries. The Forum also sought to explore the potential areas of investment in India and the Philippines.

The Cdá of Indian Embassy presented the Make in India concept to the audience and listed out the potential sectors for investment alongwith recent measures to ramp up the business climate such major FDI policy reforms and ease of doing business in India etc.

The Trade Undersecretary for Industry Promotion Group, Nora Terrado and BOI Director, Angelica Cayas made out a case for inviting Indian investment to the Philippines and indicated the policies for attracting investment into the Philippines. George Barcelon, President of Philippine Chamber of Commerce & Industry and Johnny Chotrani, Chairman of the Philippine–India Business Council also spoke on the occasion and stressed the need to ramp up the trade and investment between the two countries.

Keeping in view that IT, Pharma, Infrastructure, FMCG and Textile sectors remain the primary focus for India-Phil investment, the speakers from these sectors were invited to share their experiences and suggestions for increasing investment. The speakers included Jonathan Defensor De Luauriga, President of Philippine Software Industry Association; Elezar Ricote Dy, Executive Director, Public Private Partnership Center; Jose Maria Ochave, Sr. VP, United Laboratories; Kevin Ty, VP of Oishi/Liwayway Corp; Andrew Harrison, Chief Executive, GMR-Mactan, Cebu Intl Airport; Celeste Ilagan, Sr. VP, SPI Global; Shanti Sipani, Country Head, Indo Phil- Aditya Birla; and Colerigde Shelley, Country Head Va Tech Wabag. The companies gave their testimonials about their investment experience in respective countries.

The event was attended by over 150 persons from the business community.