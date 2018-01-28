India honors top Pinoy entrepreneurship advocate

The government of India has conferred the Padma Shri Award to Jose “Joey” Concepcion 3rd, a leading Filipino industrialist, for distinguished service in trade and industry.

The recognition was announced on January 25, the eve of the Republic Day of India.

The Padma Shri Award is a prestigious civilian honor bestowed by the Indian government for distinguished and exceptional achievements in all fields of activities and disciplines.

Concepcion, a respected business leader, serves as Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte’s adviser for entrepreneurship.

He has been instrumental in encouraging an entrepreneurial mindset among young Filipinos through a movement called “Go Negosyo.”

The ‘movement over the years has mentored several young Filipinos through entrepreneurship education and helped transform them as successful entrepreneurs.

It has also brought about inclusive development and helped alleviate poverty in the Philippines.