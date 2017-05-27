India opens its longest bridge near China border

TINSUKIA, India: India opened its longest bridge close to the border with China in a move seen as bolstering its defenses in a sensitive region. Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked the third anniversary of his rule by inaugurating the 9.1 kilometer (5.7 mile) long Dhola-Sadiya bridge over the Brahmaputra river that will link Assam and Arunachal Pradesh states. Indian media Friday (Saturday in Manila) made much of the fact that the bridge has been built to support the weight of a 60-ton tank. Modi has launched a drive to improve infrastructure in the isolated region, which comprises seven states linked to mainland India by a sliver of land that arches over Bangladesh. The structure in mountainous Arunachal Pradesh, he said, will help farmers transport crops and herbs to markets in Assam. Experts say the $318 million project will consolidate New Delhi’s defenses in the region.

AFP