India says troops ‘disengaging’ from stand-off with China

NEW DELHI: India said Monday it had agreed with China to end a months-long military standoff at a strategically important disputed area in the Himalayas and troops had begun disengaging. India’s foreign ministry said it had reached an “understanding” after talks with Beijing about the tense confrontation in an area near the Indian border that is claimed by both China and Bhutan. Its statement suggested that both sides had agreed to pull back, although the Chinese foreign ministry said only that Indian troops were withdrawing. “India and China have maintained diplomatic communication in respect of the incident at Doklam,” New Delhi said in a statement referring to the standoff that began on June 16. “During these communications, we were able to express our views and convey our concerns and interests.” India does not claim Doklam for itself but is closely allied with Bhutan, which it regards as a buffer against rival China to the north.

AFP