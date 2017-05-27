Indian aid arrives as Sri Lanka monsoon toll hits 100

COLOMBO: Indian medical teams and emergency relief arrived in Sri Lanka on Saturday as the monsoon-related death toll reached 100 and authorities warned of more flooding in low-lying areas. A ship carrying medical supplies docked in Colombo to help deal with the worst flooding in the island’s western and southern regions in 14 years after record rainfall. The official Disaster Management Center (DMC) said on Saturday that the death toll from floods and a string of landslides had climbed to 100 while the number of missing since Friday’s deluge had been revised down to 90 from 110. Forty other people are in hospital. Authorities issued fresh evacuation orders for those living downstream of two major rivers, citing a risk of flooding even though the rains had subsided. India is sending another ship due to arrive Monday after Sri Lanka issued an international appeal for help.

AFP