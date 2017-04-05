Indian male dies after attack by cow vigilantes in India

NEW DELHI: A man died after he was attacked by hundreds of Hindu vigilantes while transporting cows in India, police said on Wednesday, amid rising tensions over the slaughter of the sacred animal. Pehlu Khan, 55, died in hospital late Monday, two days after a mob attacked his cattle truck on a highway in Alwar in the western state of Rajasthan. Cows are considered sacred in Hindu-majority India, and their slaughter is illegal in many states. In parts of northern and western India, squads of vigilantes roam highways inspecting livestock trucks for any trace of the animal. Alwar police chief Rahul Prakash said at least six others were injured in the attack, but had now been discharged from the hospital. Police are still trying to identify the attackers and have filed a murder case, he said, adding that a postmortem would determine the cause of Khan’s death. “We are yet to receive the postmortem report but he had multiple rib fractures,” he told Agence France-Presse.