The Indian paradigm for citizen-friendly governance

BUILDING trust between governments and citizens is fundamental to good governance. Information and Communication Technology (ICT) has been recognized as an essential tool for achieving the new Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set by United Nations for the welfare of mankind. It is globally recognized that ICT promotes good governance. ICT can help build trust by enabling citizen engagement in the policy process, promoting open and accountable governance.

India was ranked 107th on the 2016 e-Government Development Index (EGDI) published by United Nations for the year 2016. Because of consistent efforts by all stakeholders, its ranking has improved by 11 rungs as compared with the 2014 ranking where it was 118th. Similarly, improvements have been reflected in e-Participation Index (ePART). India was ranked 27th also for the year 2016 in comparison with the rank 40 in 2014. Notwithstanding the economic progress over the last decade, however, the digital divide in the country continues to be significant. Telecom data released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) showed that at the end of May 2017, urban tele-density has reached 172.28 and rural tele-density, 55.89.

Flagship program

“Digital India” initiative, announced as the flagship program in 2015 by the government of India, aims to transform the sub-continent into a digital economy with participation from citizens and businesses and promises to transform the country into a digitally empowered society and a knowledge economy with high intellectual capital. Among the nine pillars of “Digital India,” the government has stressed, among others:

(1) Create broadband highways;

(2) e-Governance–Reforming government through technology;

(3) eKranti–Electronic delivery of services.

Broadly, “Digital India” initiative aims to help in achieving the vision of:

1. Digital infrastructure as a utility to every citizen

2. Governance and services on demand

3. Digital empowerment of citizens

Identity infrastructure

The government has launched an ambitious e-governance projects Unique Identification (UID) project. The UID aims to provide a real-time service for verifying the identity of any Indian resident through biometrics and demographic information by name called Aadhaar.

Payment infrastructure

Unified platforms and applications have been developed to promote and facilitate digital financial transactions by every stratum of citizens. Unified Payments Interface (UPI) is one such system that powers multiple bank accounts into a single mobile application (of any participating bank), merging several banking features, seamless fund routing and merchant payments into one.

Introduction of Bharat Interface for Money (BHIM) app has enabled the masses to make digital financial transactions simpler, easier and quicker.

Other initiatives

Unified Mobile Application for New Age Governance (UMANG) application launched by the government provides a vast unified platform to citizens to access more than 200 e-Governance services from the Center, states and even from local bodies and other private agencies on their mobile phone. UMANG also untilizes Aadhaar-based authentication mechanism.

Government e-Marketplace (GeM) introduced by the government aims to enhance transparency, efficiency and speed in public procurement.

e-Pramaan offers secure authentication with various levels of assurances by verifying the credentials of e-Pramaan users.

Sustenance of e-Governance

To access all citizen services using e-access connectivity is the most important component. In this area, the telecom sector plays a vital role that will help in realizing the “Digital India’”vision and facilitate inclusive growth. The government of India (GoI) has played a significant role in strengthening the telecom sector through various policy supports.

a) GoI nitiatives

b) Provision of Universal Service Obligation Fund: The USOF has been envisioned since NTP-1999 to provide a balance between provisions of Universal Service to all uncovered areas, including the rural areas.

National Broadband Policy-2004: In order to provide ubiquitous e-Governance access for all citizens, availability of high speed, affordable broadband.

National Telecom Policy-2012: Broadband infrastructure deployment is a key to digital inclusion of citizens of the country.

“Digital India” and implementation of BharatNet: As an initiative to strengthen broadband infrastructure, the government set up the National Optical Fiber Network (NOFN) in 2011 to provide connectivity to 2,50,000 Gram Panchayats of the country in a phased manner, which would ensure broadband connectivity with adequate bandwidth.

In order to further the goals and objectives under the ‘Digital India’ initiative, NOFN has been eventually upgraded to the full-fledged project BharatNet.

c) Initiatives by Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) to synergize the e-Governance initiatives by the government:

1. Delivering Broadband Quickly: TRAI in April 2015 recommended to the government a single-window and time-bound clearance for all Right of Way (RoW) proposals at the level of the States and in the Central Government for the proliferation of broadband.

2. Implementation of BharatNet: TRAI in February 2016 sent its recommendations to the government on Implementation Strategy for BharatNet suggesting public-private partnership (PPP) that aligns private incentives with long term service delivery in the vein of the Build-Own-Operate Transfer/Build-Operate-Transfer models as the preferred choice for the national broadband network, BharatNet.

3. USSD-based mobile banking transactions: There are large numbers of people in rural areas having feature (basic) phone. USSD-based programs can be used for making banking transactions by using the feature phone.

4. Aadhaar based e-KYC norms: TRAI put forth its recommendations to the government to allow electronic KYC of Aadhaar as one of the valid documents for getting a new mobile connection. Consequently, the government issued e-KYC guidelines in August 2016 to make the process of application and authentication faster and simpler for subscribers.

5. Broadband penetration through public Wi-Fi: In order to increase Internet penetration in the country, TRAI in its latest release in March 2017 on “Proliferation of Broadband through Public Wi-Fi Networks” has among others recommended to the government to overcome regulatory and commercial constraints that potentially hinder the growth of scalable and ubiquitous Wi-Fi in the country.

6. Bridging the affordability gap: In order to bridge the affordability gap in rural areas, TRAI sent its recommendations on “Encouraging Data Usage in Rural Areas Yhrough Provisioning of Free Data in December 2016, suggesting that a reasonable amount of data, say 100 MB per month, be made available to rural subscribers for free. Cost of implementation of the scheme may be met from USOF.

