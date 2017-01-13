Indian police rescue 6,000 turtles in ‘largest’ haul

NEW DELHI: Indian police said Wednesday they had recovered more than 6,000 freshwater turtles weighing over four tons from poachers who planned to smuggle them to Southeast Asia.The 6,430 flapshell turtles were discovered stuffed into 140 jute bags in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday. “Wildlife authorities confirmed that this is the largest haul in the country’s wildlife history, both in terms of number and weight—4.4 tons,” Arvind Chaturvedi, head of the state’s Special Task Force that rescued the turtles, told AFP.Indian flapshell turtles are not particularly rare but are a protected species under the Wildlife Protection Act. Chaturvedi said police had arrested the “kingpin” and were likely to make further arrests.